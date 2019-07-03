Clear

Former Brazil-based House of Hope director tested positive for cocaine, other drugs at the time of fatal I-70 crash

Police say the man who once led a Wabash Valley recovery facility had drugs in his system during a deadly crash.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 12:36 PM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 2:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say the man who once led a Wabash Valley recovery facility had drugs in his system during a deadly crash.

Brian Rosano is facing charges after the fatal Putnam County crash on Monday.

News 10 confirmed Rosano recently served as the director of at House of Hope in Brazil.

LINK | BRAZIL MAN ARRESTED FOR FATAL 70 CRASH HAS A HISTORY OF DRIVING VIOLATIONS AND DRUG CHARGES

The group told us he's not currently the director, after the accident.

We reached out to the organization that oversees House of Hope. A group called Mission Teens Inc. 

The person we spoke with would not comment and said one of their directors would call us back.

The resident director declined to comment further about Rosano's position.

On Wednesday, we received court documents revealing more information.

According to police, Rosano preliminarily tested positive for cocaine, opiates, and benzos.

Police say Rosano was driving a minivan and hit a California man who was working on a vehicle on I-70 at the time of the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 99°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Casey
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
No Big Change
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police respond to two serious overnight crashes

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms possible. High: 90°

Image

Tuesday late forecast

Image

Indiana State Police starts annual school bus inspections

Image

Edgar County woman arrested for stealing thousands from a community organization

Image

Terre Haute man arrested for possession of child pornography

Image

Police search for suspect wanted for Vigo County bank robbery

Image

More people are driving under the influence of drugs than alcohol

Image

'They just helped a lot, it feels like home here...' Early Head Start Program gets grant to help mor

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way