Former Brazil-based House of Hope director tested positive for cocaine, other drugs at the time of fatal I-70 crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say the man who once led a Wabash Valley recovery facility had drugs in his system during a deadly crash.

Brian Rosano is facing charges after the fatal Putnam County crash on Monday.

News 10 confirmed Rosano recently served as the director of at House of Hope in Brazil.

The group told us he's not currently the director, after the accident.

We reached out to the organization that oversees House of Hope. A group called Mission Teens Inc.

The person we spoke with would not comment and said one of their directors would call us back.

The resident director declined to comment further about Rosano's position.

On Wednesday, we received court documents revealing more information.

According to police, Rosano preliminarily tested positive for cocaine, opiates, and benzos.

Police say Rosano was driving a minivan and hit a California man who was working on a vehicle on I-70 at the time of the crash.