Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Former Boys and Girls Club Executive Director honored

Jimmy Smith was honored Friday night at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls club casino night.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Friday night was about much more than just making bets and raising money at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls club Casino night. They used the night to honor a man who has done so much for them through the years.

"I had no idea it was coming," Jimmy Stewart, Former Executive Director for the Boys and Girls Club said.

For years Jimmy Smith has worked for and with the Terre Haute boys and girls club. He served as the executive director for 16 years. Friday night the organization honored that dedication with a distinguished service award.

"Receiving this award tonight, it means a lot to me. Means a lot to this community, the kids that we support in this community are so important to all of us," Stewart said.

In 2014 Smith underwent surgery for an aortic aneurysm. Doctors said he was lucky to be alive. Since then his medical conditions have continued and his health is failing. But even talking to smith Friday you can tell he stills loves and supports this organization no matter what.

"To spend 16 years of your life in one place and get to do the things that I got to do. Play with kids all the time you know to look for ways to keep our kids busy and off the streets, there's no better job in the world," He said. "I've been more than blessed."

Smith wasn't the only one to get an award on Friday. Sally Stewart was also recognized for her work with the boys and girls club.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Colder Than Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Linton-Stockton takes home top prize in Friday Football Food Drive

Image

Hamilton Center opens new clinic

Image

Former Boys and Girls club Executive Director honored

Image

Court documents show more details about Terre Haute murder investigation

Image

Vigo County School Corporation learns what caused West Vigo Elementary evacuation

Image

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

Image

Hey Kevin 11-15

Image

Business and Bagels gives the community a look at a local organization

Image

Propane prices are up - here's why

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook