Former Boys and Girls club Executive Director honored

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Friday night was about much more than just making bets and raising money at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls club Casino night. They used the night to honor a man who has done so much for them through the years.

"I had no idea it was coming," Jimmy Stewart, Former Executive Director for the Boys and Girls Club said.

For years Jimmy Smith has worked for and with the Terre Haute boys and girls club. He served as the executive director for 16 years. Friday night the organization honored that dedication with a distinguished service award.

"Receiving this award tonight, it means a lot to me. Means a lot to this community, the kids that we support in this community are so important to all of us," Stewart said.

In 2014 Smith underwent surgery for an aortic aneurysm. Doctors said he was lucky to be alive. Since then his medical conditions have continued and his health is failing. But even talking to smith Friday you can tell he stills loves and supports this organization no matter what.

"To spend 16 years of your life in one place and get to do the things that I got to do. Play with kids all the time you know to look for ways to keep our kids busy and off the streets, there's no better job in the world," He said. "I've been more than blessed."

Smith wasn't the only one to get an award on Friday. Sally Stewart was also recognized for her work with the boys and girls club.