BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Mayor of Bicknell, Indiana has passed away.

On Wednesday, current Mayor Thomas Estabrook posted Jon Flickinger passed away. Flickinger was the 23rd Mayor of Bicknell. He held the office from 2008-2016.

Estabrook wrote that Flickinger took the first steps for the Blight Elimination Program. That's in additional to neighbor revitalization, and improvements along city streets. Flickinger also helped obtained federal money for street signs.