Former 181st Intelligence Wing Commander earns promotion to Major General

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana Air Guard General with Wabash Valley ties received a second star on his shoulder after a promotion.
Earlier this week, Brigadier General Kip Clark was elevated to the rank of Major General.
It happened during a ceremony at Stout Field in Indianapolis.
Clark is a Clay County native and an Indiana State University graduate.
He previously served as the commander of the 181st Intelligence Wing, based out of Terre Haute.
With the promotion, Clark will take a position as the senior Air National Guard advisor to the Air Force Special Operations Command.
You can learn more about Clark's service career here.
