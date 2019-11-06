VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners have approved an agreement with Greene County.
It sets parameters by which the Greene County Sheriff will house inmates from the Vigo County Jail.
The jail in Vigo County continues to battle overcrowding issues - and Greene County recently added onto its jail.
Previously these agreements were just between the sheriffs and were less formal.
"We wanted to make sure if we need, we have an agreement. And Greene County wanted to set up an agreement with that," Commissioner Brad Anderson said.
Anderson said they'll talk with Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse about setting up similar agreements with counties who regularly house Vigo County inmates.
Related Content
- Formal agreement reached to house some Vigo County inmates in Greene County
- Greene County Jail will help house Sullivan County inmates
- City of Terre Haute and Vigo County YMCA reach tentative agreement to reopen pool
- Greene County Election Results
- CareSource reaches agreement with Union Hospital
- Knox County, Bicknell reach an interlocal agreement - police operations handed over to the county in October
- Vigo County Green Party holds first meeting of the year
- Vigo County house fire ruled suspicious
- Vigo County Commissioners approve jail design, $101,000 per inmate
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office Updates Inmate Procedures after Accidental Release