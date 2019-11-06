Clear

Formal agreement reached to house some Vigo County inmates in Greene County

The jail in Vigo County continues to battle overcrowding issues - and Greene County recently added onto its jail.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 12:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners have approved an agreement with Greene County.

It sets parameters by which the Greene County Sheriff will house inmates from the Vigo County Jail.

The jail in Vigo County continues to battle overcrowding issues - and Greene County recently added onto its jail.

Previously these agreements were just between the sheriffs and were less formal.

"We wanted to make sure if we need, we have an agreement. And Greene County wanted to set up an agreement with that," Commissioner Brad Anderson said.

Anderson said they'll talk with Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse about setting up similar agreements with counties who regularly house Vigo County inmates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Clouds and warmer air.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Clouds move in, warmer. High: 56

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

THS Hoops

Image

ISU Women

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Nightwatch - Duke Bennett reelected as Terre Haute's mayor in a race that came down to about 200 vot

Image

Nightwatch - Vigo County voters approve school corporation referendum

Image

Nightwatch -Vigo County voters approve casino referendum

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted