Formal agreement reached to house some Vigo County inmates in Greene County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners have approved an agreement with Greene County.

It sets parameters by which the Greene County Sheriff will house inmates from the Vigo County Jail.

The jail in Vigo County continues to battle overcrowding issues - and Greene County recently added onto its jail.

Previously these agreements were just between the sheriffs and were less formal.

"We wanted to make sure if we need, we have an agreement. And Greene County wanted to set up an agreement with that," Commissioner Brad Anderson said.

Anderson said they'll talk with Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse about setting up similar agreements with counties who regularly house Vigo County inmates.