Fork in the Road: biscuits and gravy at The Sweet Tooth Cafe

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road team is back it, and this time, they are searching for the best biscuits and gravy in the Wabash Valley.

You at home made the nominations, and now the top three get an in-person Fork visit.

The first of three stops took the team to The Sweet Tooth Cafe in Linton. Owners Kim and Stephanie Collins have been at the cafe since November of last year.

They told us what sets theirs apart from the others is they make them from scratch.

The judges agreed the cafe sets the bar high. Moving forward, they have two more stops this week.

Learn more about the Sweet Tooth Cafe here.