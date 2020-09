WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - All week long, the Fork in the Road team has been searching the Wabash Valley for the best pizza.

They asked you to vote, and then they took the top three and tried them out. Now, it's time to find out who the new champion will be.

The three choices were County Pizza, Techumseh Tavern...both in Vigo County, and Byron Bobe's in Vincennes.

Click play on the video to see who the Fork in the Road team picked as their favorite of the three.