Fork in the Road: The food trucks in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Did you know there are three million food trucks operating in the United States?

The food truck craze has started events and festivals all over the country.

It's no different in the Wabash Valley...in fact, Vincennes has started a Monday tradition with food trucks.

Our Fork in the Road crew knew that was something they had to check out.

Last year, Brian Grove had the idea to start a food truck event along the ri er in downtown Vincennes.

The food trucks are open for business every Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Organizers say they will be there until the first snowfall.