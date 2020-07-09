Fork in the Road: The burgers at Big Willy's Townhouse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - All this week, the Fork in the Road Crew is searching for the best cheeseburger in the Wabash Valley.

They asked you, the viewers, to vote...and then they took the top three favorite spots and put them to the test.

The second stop was Big Willy's Townhouse in Terre Haute.

Big Willy's serves six signature burgers, like a portabello mushroom swiss burger and a breakfast burger.

The breakfast burger is topped with an egg, bacon, and hashbrown casserole.

Owner Jason Trainor says he's appreciative of all of the nominations. He said it would mean a lot to him, as well as his staff, to win the best burger in the Wabash Valley title.

"Being a steak and seafood place, I knew our burgers were good. I have had a few of the competition's burgers out there. So I am happy to be one of the top three," Jason said.

The judges tried all of the different burgers at Big Willy's. They have one more stop to go before they crown a champ.

On Tuesday, the crew will crown a winner, sponsored by Joe's Italian Foods and Pizza.