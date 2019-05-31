Fork in the Road: The Hog Pit Thirty-Six Saloon

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - With summer just around the corner, everyone is looking for a reason to get outside.
The Fork in the Road crew is no different!
The Thirty-Six Saloon in Rockville has an outdoor spot called The Hog Pit that features a lot of customer favorites.
That was all the crew needed to hear to make the trip to Parke County to check it out!
Click play on the video to see the story!
To learn more about the Thirty-Six Saloon, click here.
