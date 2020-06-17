Fork in the Road: The Red Room Cakery now has ice cream

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Welcome to the Red Room Cakery! Aside from having delicious deserts and other confections they are also going to offer ice cream now! After all what goes better with cake, than ice cream?

When you walk into Jamie Chesterton's bakery you will see everything from his tribute to military POWs to his love of the Golden Girls...and some of the best baked goods in the area. Now you will also find Ice Cream.

Click play on the video to see what the crew thought, and click here to learn more about the Red Room Cakery.