Fork in the Road: The Red Room Cakery

It's fair to say the Fork in the Road crew loves all kind of food...so when they hear about something they've never had, a Fork stop becomes a must.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 5:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's fair to say the Fork in the Road crew loves all kind of food...so when they hear about something they've never had, a Fork stop becomes a must.

We are talking about the Red Room Cakery.

When you walk into Jamie Chesterton's bakery you will see everything from his tribute to military POWs to his love of the Golden Girls...and some of the best baked goods in the area,

Click play on the video to see what the crew thought, and click here to learn more about the Red Room Cakery.

