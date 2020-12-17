Fork in the Road: The Pie at the Maxwell House

FLAT ROCK, Ill. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road Crew snagged the sweetest assignment of the week. They're taste-testing some of the best served-up in the Wabash Valley.

The second stop took our crew to The Maxwell House in Flat Rock, Illinois.

They sampled all types - like fruit pies, cream pies, even a Spanish cream pie.

It is definitely a Wabash Valley favorite. Owners told us they did over 100 preorders for Thanksgiving a few weeks ago.

"We are grateful that everyone nominated us. We've been in business for 35 years and pie has always been one of our biggest sellers."

We have one more nomination visit to go.