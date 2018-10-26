Clear

Fork in the Road: The Dagwood at The Meadows Cafe

The Fork in the Road crew found a spot that makes a one of a kind sandwich that you have to see to believe.

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 5:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you have a big appetite...a really big one that is...listen up.

The Fork in the Road crew found a spot that makes a one of a kind sandwich that you have to see to believe.

When Mike Latta and Ross Rowling got called out to give it a shot, they jumped in the car and headed over to The Meadows Cafe to take on a monster sandwich called 'The Dagwood.'

One of them finished it and the other one did not.

Click play on the video to see how it went.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Cloudy Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

Image

Mitchell, Indiana haunted house

Image

The Clabber Girl sign is getting a facelift

Image

Emergency vehicle training in Vigo County

Image

Early Voting in Vigo County

Image

Fork in the Road: The Dagwood

Image

Cold and rainy, when will the sun come back out?

Image

Washington kids learn about the legal system

Image

Fall Brawl with the Law check presentation

Image

School bus safety week wraps up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march