Fork in the Road: The Dagwood at The Meadows Cafe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you have a big appetite...a really big one that is...listen up.
The Fork in the Road crew found a spot that makes a one of a kind sandwich that you have to see to believe.
When Mike Latta and Ross Rowling got called out to give it a shot, they jumped in the car and headed over to The Meadows Cafe to take on a monster sandwich called 'The Dagwood.'
One of them finished it and the other one did not.
Click play on the video to see how it went.
