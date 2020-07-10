Fork in the Road: The Burger Shack in Casey, the small business with a big following

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew has been on the road this week in search of the best burger in the Wabash Valley.

They took the top three votes from our viewers and hit the road in search of the great burger.

So far, stops have been at the New Goshen Pub - in New Goshen and Big Willy's Townhouse in Terre Haute.

The third and final stop took the crew across state lines to Casey to a spot called The Burger Shack.

Owner Jamie Hayes has owned this little spot for 10 years.

She says she is grateful for the nominations to make it to the top three. She appreciates the area coming out to support her small business.

"I almost cried yesterday when I found out. I didn't even know there was a nomination process or that we had been nominated. And it means so much to me, because like I said, we have literally started from the ground up. We are still a small business here in town," Jamie told us.

The Fork crew said the burgers were a big hit.

Now, they have to pick a winner. Tune in on Tuesday to find out who will bring home the crown of the best burger in the Wabash Valley.