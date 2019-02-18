Fork in the Road: The Big Boy Tenderloin at Jack's Place

Welcome to Jack's Place in Jasonville Indiana. Scott Huddleston is the owner, he named the restaurant after life long friend Jack Ridinger, jacks pictures and memorabilia fill the walls here.
Today we are here for the tenderloin, but it's not just any tenderloin. It's about a three pound sandwich, it comes with extra fries.
