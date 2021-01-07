Fork in the Road: Scout's Pizzeria

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road Crew gets tips and suggestions about great food and local eateries all of the time.

That's how they found out about this net stop. The crew received a top about a local pizza shop that not only makes tasty pizzas, but they do it quickly and creatively.

We are talking about Scout's Pizzeria. They opened in downtown Terre Haute back in October. There's one thing that sets this pizzeria apart from the others.

Click play on the video to see the story.