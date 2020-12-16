Fork in the Road: Grandma Vera's Cafe and Bakery

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's pie week for the Fork in the Road crew...and you at home helped pick the top three spots for them to visit.

The crew is on a mission to crown a champion.

The first stop took the team to Grandma Vera's Cafe and Bakery in West Terre Haute. The restaurant is named after the late Vera Creasey.

Her family opened the restaurant in her memory to feed hungry customers home-cooked meals.

They are known for their fried chicken, beef manhattans, and yes...their pie.

Latisha McCalister makes the pies fresh every single day. She uses her grandmother's recipes.

She told us it's an honor to be nominated by their patrons and winning the title of the Fork in the Road's best pie would be the biggest compliment to her grandmother's legacy.

"It would be a huge honor and my grandma would be dancing and happy for all of us," McCalister said.

The judges say the pie there set the bar high before they move on to their next two stops.