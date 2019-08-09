Clear

Fork in the Road: Goodie House Pizza in Sullivan has a pizza so hot...you need to sign a waiver

The Fork in the Road team heard about a pizza challenge that is catching fire.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 5:52 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2019 6:02 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew is always up for a food challenge.

Chief Photojournalist Mike Latta got a hot lead on a pizza that is being served on the square in Sullivan.

The Death Wish Challenge

The Crust: moruga scorpion Pepper Flakes worked into the dough!

The Sauce: Pizza sauce with 3 types of hot sauces and Carolina Reaper Powder

Toppings: Hot Italian Sausage, Spicy Pepperoni, crumbled sausage , one full Carolina Reaper, one full Chocolate Bhutlah, one full one full Habanero, one full Tabasco Peppers dried, shredded ghost pepper cheese, a dusting of moruga scorpion pepper flakes and Carolina Reaper powder, mozzarella cheese, with a dusting of moruga scorpion pepper flakes and Carolina Reaper powder for garnish!

Artwork and recipe by Andrew Perkins.

The crew had to hit the road to see why they said this pizza will melt your soul.

We are talking about Goodie House Pizza.

Raemie Cooley is the owner, and she fell in love with this pizza place when she was a kid.

"I think I was about three-years-old when we started eating here. Ever since it's always been my favorite pizza so it's kind of cool to own your favorite restaurant," Cooley said.

They make pizzas, calzones, and sandwiches.

It's called The Death Wish.

A few of the toppings include several different sauces, pepper flake, Carolina Reaper, and Moruga Scorpion. You can see the full ingredient list in the sidebar.

The pizza is so hot that you have to sign a waiver just to try it...oh...and for the challenge...you only get one bottle of water.

LINK | SEE THE WAIVER AND RULES HERE 

What do you get if you complete the challenge?

You get your money back, you get a t-shirt saying you survived the Death Wish Challenge at Goodie House Pizza, and you get your name on the 'Wall of Flame.'

"They rate it in 'Scovilles.' A jalapeno is 200,000 Scovilles, the peppers that are on here are 2.2 million Scovilles, and the hot sauces are 4 million Scovilles," Cooley told us.

Mike Latta, Heather Goode, Ross Rowling, and Marty Ledbetter took the trip to Sullivan for the Death Wish pizza. One of them backed out when they got there.

To see their reaction and who backed out, check out the video above!

