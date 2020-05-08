Fork in the Road: Gilstrap's Green Acres Dairy Bar and the 911 Burger

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Just like everyone else...the Fork in the Road crew has been cooped up at home and looking for fresh take out ideas.

So when they found a new burger on Terre Haute's northside with an intimidating name...they had to check it out.

The crew stopped by Gilstrap's Green Acres Dairy Bar and quickly learned they have much more than ice cream.

Come and get it! It's on the menu NOW! Also will be featured tonight @5 pm on WTHI Fork In The Road Posted by Gilstrap's Green Acres Dairy Bar on Friday, May 8, 2020

Their burgers are quickly becoming a local favorite.

Hit play on the video to see what the team thought of the '911 Burger.'

To learn more about Gilstrap's Green Acres Dairy Bar - click here.