Clear

Fork in the Road: Getting a little help from the Governor

For the past eight-years, the Fork in the Road crew has been all over the Wabash Valley in search of the best food you can find.

Posted: Aug 14, 2020 5:59 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For the past eight-years, the Fork in the Road crew has been all over the Wabash Valley in search of the best food you can find.

Chief Photojournalist Mike Latta and the crew have found some incredible dishes over the years.

Recently, Mike reached out to one person in Indiana who might be able to teach them a thing or two about great food in the Hoosier state.

That person? Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Holcomb visits the Wabash Valley often, so we asked if the Fork in the Road crew could catch up with him while he was in town.

Click play on the video to see the story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Partly cloudy to mostly clear. A few pop-up showers expected
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'This is it. Just relaxing.' Reconnecting with nature during the pandemic

Image

Knox County begins steps to increase voter security

Image

Ask Rose ready to help students for the upcoming school year

Image

SMWC welcomes students for fall semester

Image

Tips and tricks on preventing acne and not smudging your makeup while "Masking-up"

Image

New Knox County program to recognize 'Unsung Heroes'

Image

Fork in the Road: Getting a little help from Governor Holcomb

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

After spending over $70,000 feeding local kids - the Clay Youth Food Program needs your help

Image

Sullivan County Community Hospital announces restrictions for emergency room areas

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 201727

Reported Deaths: 7905
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1137884943
Lake13047450
DuPage12592523
Kane10027305
Will9576347
St. Clair4215162
Winnebago3814134
McHenry3308114
Madison285579
Kankakee182969
Rock Island179638
Peoria175837
Champaign172919
Kendall143123
Unassigned1382209
Sangamon134533
DeKalb96031
LaSalle87828
Boone77023
Jackson74320
McLean70315
Macon70223
Tazewell6129
Adams5817
Coles54621
Randolph4957
Williamson4777
Clinton43317
Ogle4215
Whiteside36817
Grundy3535
Union33723
Stephenson3366
Monroe33413
Knox3311
Jefferson31720
Morgan2916
Iroquois27412
Henry2661
Vermilion2572
Bureau2473
Cass24511
Macoupin2093
Franklin2051
Warren1960
Perry1933
Effingham1921
Lee1861
Logan1791
Montgomery1757
Woodford1723
Marion1680
McDonough14715
Christian1444
Jersey1412
Jo Daviess1361
Livingston1343
Saline1342
Douglas1333
Pulaski1011
Moultrie1000
Shelby922
Clark882
Mercer774
White750
Fayette733
Hancock721
Johnson710
Washington691
Bond683
Carroll684
Wayne672
Greene660
Piatt650
Jasper617
Cumberland603
Mason580
Menard580
Ford522
Lawrence520
Gallatin512
Wabash440
Massac430
Alexander370
Fulton370
De Witt340
Marshall330
Clay310
Crawford310
Hamilton310
Edgar300
Pike300
Scott280
Edwards240
Richland240
Schuyler190
Hardin180
Brown150
Henderson150
Putnam130
Calhoun120
Pope110
Stark70
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 77565

Reported Deaths: 3105
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion16304733
Lake7840283
Elkhart499287
Allen4103164
St. Joseph368183
Hamilton2941104
Vanderburgh208215
Hendricks1972109
Cass18099
Johnson1800119
Porter139139
Clark133350
Tippecanoe126312
Madison104866
LaPorte95730
Howard93865
Kosciusko87212
Bartholomew84447
Floyd83750
Marshall80123
Monroe77732
Delaware76852
Vigo75213
Dubois71812
Noble70829
Boone70446
Hancock69439
Jackson6065
Warrick60030
Shelby57228
LaGrange56910
Grant53230
Dearborn52228
Morgan49235
Henry46020
Clinton4564
Wayne40210
White38011
Montgomery36321
Lawrence35827
Harrison35524
Decatur34732
Putnam3288
Daviess28420
Miami2792
Scott27810
Jasper2592
Greene25634
Franklin24915
Gibson2434
DeKalb2424
Jennings23212
Ripley2208
Steuben2173
Fayette2057
Carroll2033
Perry18813
Posey1810
Starke1817
Orange17924
Wabash1795
Wells1782
Fulton1742
Jefferson1722
Knox1681
Whitley1606
Tipton15416
Sullivan1521
Washington1481
Clay1415
Spencer1393
Randolph1325
Huntington1303
Newton12110
Adams1202
Owen1101
Jay940
Rush914
Pulaski841
Fountain762
Brown752
Blackford662
Pike660
Ohio656
Benton630
Vermillion610
Parke591
Switzerland560
Martin500
Crawford480
Union410
Warren251
Unassigned0207