Fork in the Road: Getting a little help from the Governor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For the past eight-years, the Fork in the Road crew has been all over the Wabash Valley in search of the best food you can find.

Chief Photojournalist Mike Latta and the crew have found some incredible dishes over the years.

Recently, Mike reached out to one person in Indiana who might be able to teach them a thing or two about great food in the Hoosier state.

That person? Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Holcomb visits the Wabash Valley often, so we asked if the Fork in the Road crew could catch up with him while he was in town.

