Fork in the Road: Does the West Union Cafe have the best pie in the Wabash Valley?

WEST UNION, Ill. (WTHI) - Get ready to find out the final nominee in the Fork in the Road's best pie in the Wabash Valley contest. Our final nominee is also our defending champion.

The West Union Cafe is no stranger to our Fork in the Road crew. Their fruit and cream pies have left a mark on the Wabash Valley since they won the first pie competition in 2013.

When our crew stopped in this week, they found the same great taste...seven years later.

Owner Kaycee Adams says she's very appreciative of her customers for continuing to show their support.

"Lucky to say the least. There's a lot of places around,m a lot of good places, and to be back at the top of it is just kind of crazy, but it's humbling. Makes me feel like we're doing something right," Adams said.

Coming up on Monday, the crew will award a winner!