Fork in the Road: Does the Union Station Cafe in Dugger have the best tenderloin in the Wabash Valley?

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - It's down to the final stop in our Fork in the Road tenderloin challenge. The crew has already featured the Parke Avenue Diner in North Terre Haute and WD's Diner in Vincennes.

We wrap up the challenge by stopping at the Union Station Cafe in Dugger.

Owner Cali Hale says they sell about 100 tenderloins a week. She thinks what sets them apart from other restaurants is all the preparation they do, well before a tenderloin even hits the fryer.

"It's kind of a secret. It's John's secret recipe and we won't reveal it...but we also do fresh tenderloins. So like, we don't freeze it or do any of that with it. So we get it fresh and batter it up and do it to order," Hale told us.

The judges gave the tenderloin two thumbs up.

Coming up on Monday, the Fork in the Road team will award the winner of the best tenderloin in the Wabash Valley.