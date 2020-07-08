Fork in the Road: Does the New Goshen Pub have the best burger in the Wabash Valley?

NEW GOSHEN, Ind. (WTHI) - For several months, the Fork in the Road crew has been asking for your nominations for the best burger in the Wabash Valley.

This week, they've tallied up the votes and hit the road to try the top three burgers that you at home nominated.

The first stop on the hunt for the best burger was the New Goshen Pub.

Lisa Martin and Dave Morris have owned the pub for 13-years.

Martin says the burgers at the pub are a favorite among the customers. So popular in fact, they go through 120 pounds of ground beef per week to serve up their half-pound burgers.

"Probably by far is the mushroom swiss or the Monger, which is the mushroom and swiss with grilled onions, but the basic cheeseburger...everybody loves," Lisa told us.

Dave and Lisa said they appreciate being nominated and want to thank everyone who took the time to nominate them.

The judges said it was a great start and the New Goshen Pub raised the bar pretty high.

On Thursday, the judges head back to Terre Haute for their second stop.

After trying all three, the crew will crown a champion - brought to you by Joe's Italian Foods and Pizza in Newton.