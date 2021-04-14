Fork in the Road: Does the Micks It Up Diner have the best Beef Manhattan in the Wabash Valley?

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew is on the hunt for the best Beef Manhattan in the Wabash Valley.

The team asked you to nominate your favorite spot.

The second restaurant was the 'Micks It Up Diner' in Harmony, Indiana.

The owner is Michelle Micks. She said she is blown away by all of the nominations.

Micks told us the reason for their success is the way they prepare their Manhattan.

"I slow cook it all night, and it's got real mashed potatoes...and a really good brown gravy. I mean, here lately we are selling out every time we run it on Thursdays and Fridays," Micks said.

The judges said this stop was a worthwhile competitor - but it's not over yet.

On Thursday, the team tries out a place in Knox County.