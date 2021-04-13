Fork in the Road: Does the Acorn Grill have the best Beef Manhattan?

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road judges are at again. This time they are searching for the best Beef Manhattan.

They asked you at home to nominate your favorites and then hit the road to test the top three.

The first stop took the team to the Acorn Grill in Sullivan.

General Manager Jose Chipol says he's excited to be in the top three - but not surprised.

He told us the Acorn Grill has a loyal customer following.

"For people to drive two or three hours sometimes...we have that. Just to come to see us, that's good for us and good for the business," Chipol said.

The judges said the Beef Manhattan at the Acorn Grill received two thumbs up.

The team's next stop takes them to Clay County.