Fork in the Road: Does WD's Family Diner in Vincennes have the best tenderloin in the Wabash Valley?

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road Crew is searching for the best tenderloin in the Wabash Valley.

You submitted your nominations, and the top three earned a visit for the Fork in the Road team.

Stop number one took the crew to the Parke Ave Diner in north Terre Haute.

For this stop, the group went south to Vincennes. More specifically, WD's Family Diner.

Wesley Schooler opened the business four years ago.

He told us the tenderloin is what WDs is known for. Schooler told us making them fresh sets his restaurant apart from the pack.

"We buy the loins whole, we cut them off the loin, and we tenderize them here in house...and hand bread everything," Schooler said.

After trying the tenderloin, the judges agree it is going to be hard to beat.

Schooler told us it is an honor to be nominated and he can not put into words what it would mean to win the top prize.

There's only one more stop to go. Coming up on Monday, you'll see who nabs the top prize!