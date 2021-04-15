Fork in the Road: Does Nicole's Restaurant have the best Beef Manhattan in the Wabash Valley?

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road Crew has been out searching for the best Beef Manhattan in the Wabash Valley.

The team's third and final stop took them to a restaurant in Knox County.

It's called Nicole's Restaurant, in the town of Bicknell.

Nicole Ricketts is the owner. She says the nominations to put her in the top three are very humbling.

She told the team their version of the Beef Manhattan is very popular. So popular in fact, they sold out while the team was in there.

One of the things that is unique about their Manhattan is their choice of bread.

"We serve it on a homemade roll instead of bread like it normally is. The roast we cook ourselves, the mashed potatoes, they're real mashed potatoes. We make our own gravy from scratch for it...and it's all just made from scratch," Ricketts said.

The judges sat down to try the Manhattan. They said it is a definite contender.

Now it is time for them to vote. Find out who takes home the title on Friday on News 10 First @ Five.