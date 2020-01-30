LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - This time of the year, comfort food is in high demand. Everyone is looking for food to help keep them warm.
The Fork in the Road crew got word that a place in Lawrenceville, Illinois had great Beef Manhattan. Of course, they had to give it a try.
Click play on the video to see why they loved Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar!
To learn more, click here.
Related Content
- Fork in the Road: Coco's Cafe and Wine Bar
- Final Fork: Crossroads Cafe
- Fork in the Road: Alabama Bar & Grill
- Fork in the Road Healthy edition: Delish Cafe
- Fork in the Road: Gingersnaps Coffee House and Cafe
- Fork in the Road: The Dagwood at The Meadows Cafe
- Fork in the Road: The Off the Tracks Cafe
- Final Fork: The New Day Cafe
- Fork in the Road: The Hitchin Post
- Fork in the Road: Taste Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...