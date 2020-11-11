Fork in the Road Challenge: Does the Park Avenue Diner have the best tenderloin in the Wabash Valley

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The top three tenderloins in the Wabash Valley have been decided by you. Now, the Fork in the Road team has set out to find out the best.

The first stop took the team to the Park Avenue Diner. It can be found on the northside of Terre Haute.

Owner Jamie Strange has been making the monster tenderloins for nearly 26 years.

"The best compliment I ever had was Tom Kelly, that use to own Spelterville, would come in here and he would order a tenderloin, usually a half, because he would get hungry for one of his tenderloins and he said mine was the closest one he could find," Strange said.

She told us she appreciates everyone that nominated the Parke Avenue Diner. She said to win would be such an honor.

For their second stop, the Fork in the Road team will make their way to Vincennes.