Fork in the Road: Burgers and Cake...a match made in Heaven

Have you ever been in the mood for a burger, but also something sweet?

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 6:06 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Have you ever been in the mood for a burger, but also something sweet?

As you can probably guess, the Fork in the Road Crew struggles with this daily.

When they found a spot in Illinois that had great burgers, and a little something for the sweet tooth...they just had to make the trip.

That place? T.J.'s Cafe in Robinson.

Inside T.J.'s Cafe...Hootie's Sweet Shop.

You can stop by and get everything from a good burger to custom wedding cakes.

Click play on the video to see the story.

To learn more, check out T.J.'s on Facebook here and Hootie's here. 

