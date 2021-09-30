Fork in the Road: Biscuits and gravy at Gracie's Cafe

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It's day two of the Fork in the Road's search for the best biscuits and gravy in the Wabash Valley.

The first stop took the team to the Sweet Tooth Cafe in Linton. Now, they made the drive to Vincennes.

The team stopped at Gracie's Restaurant. Gracie's received the most nominations.

Jordan Shields is the chef at Gracie's. He told us they go through 10-12 gallons of gravy each week.

Everything is homemade, from the biscuits to his own recipe for the sausage gravy.

He says it would be validation for them to bring home the top honors.

"It would be pretty awesome to get the plaque and be known for the best biscuits and gravy since I am told we have the best in town," Shields said.

Thursday Church owns the restaurant. The profits from the restaurant go to fund an orphanage in Kenya called Victories Home, where they care for 140 kids.