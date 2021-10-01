Fork in the Road: Biscuits and Gravy at Park Lanes

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road team makes its final stop in its search for the best biscuits and gravy in the Wabash Valley.

So far, the crew stopped at the Sweet Tooth Cafe in Linton and Gracie's Restaurant in Vincennes.

The third stop took them across the state line to Newton, Illinois - Park Lanes.

Park Lanes owner Dustin Granby has been running this restaurant for nearly seven years.

He told us a change in the sausage they use made a big difference in their biscuits and gravy.

Granby said he's thankful for the nominations, and he appreciates his customers taking the time to vote for them.

"It's a great honor, I am super proud of my employees and everybody. If it weren't for them, we wouldn't be doing this," Granby said.

Now comes the hard part. Who will win the title of the best biscuits and gravy in the Wabash Valley? Find out here.