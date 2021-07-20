Fork in the Road Best Fried Chicken Winner: Kathy Jo's Chatterbox

Carlisle, Ind (WTHI) – The Fork in the Road crew set out on a mission to find the best-fried chicken in the Wabash Valley!

They asked you to send in your suggestions and they visited the top-3 most nominated local restaurants.

It boiled down to The Saratoga in Terre Haute, Grandma Vera's in West Terre Haute, and Kathy Jo's Chatterbox in Carlisle, Indiana.

So... Who came out on top, Kathy Jo's Chatterbox in Carlisle Indiana!

Kathy tells us what makes it so good, "We pan fry it in an iron skillet and we flour our own chicken and we cut our own chicken and you know what you are eating."



Great fried chicken Thursday and Sundays, here in Carlisle Indiana.