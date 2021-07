WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – The Fork in the Road crew is trying out your suggestions for the best fried chicken in the Wabash Valley.

They're putting the top 3 nominations to the test.

Stop number 1 was The Saratoga Restaurant, stop number 2 takes the crew to West Terre Haute to Grandma Vera's Café and bakery.

Tammy Higginbotham opened this spot in honor of her late grandmother Vera Creasey.

They serve fried chicken on Fridays.

Higginbotham says it's definitely a customer favorite.