Fork in the Road: Alabama Bar & Grill

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fork in the Road crew loves turkey...just like most of you. But what do you do after all of the family leaves and you need a break from Black Friday shopping?
The Fork team has a suggestion.
They found a one-of-a-kind hamburger in Brazil that will make you want to hold off on the extra helping of stuffing and save room for a burger run to the Alabama Bar & Grill.
Click play on the video to see why the Alabama Prime Burger is something you need to taste to believe.
You'll find the Alabama Bar & Grill at 569 E National Avenue in Brazil. Learn more about the restaurant right here.
