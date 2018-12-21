Fork in the Road - Flesor's Candy Kitchen

This month the Fork in the road crew set-out this month in search of some holiday sweetness and they found it and the discovery was made in the land of Lincoln.
Here's the kicker, the gift of sweetness has been passed down from generation to generation. Click play to take a look!
