Mom who lost her 6-year-old at Sandy Hook talks about love and forgiveness in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Scarlett Lewis visited Sullivan High School to tell her story and explain why she forgives the man who murdered her son.

7 years ago a man walked into an elementary school, shot and killed 26 people. Including 6-year-old Jesse Lewis. Now, his mom is traveling the world spreading love.

"I started this movement to choose love following the murder of my 6-year-old at Sandy Hook Elementary," Lewis said.

Friday Scarlett Lewis, Jesse's mom, spoke at Sullivan High School to 4th through 12th graders.

She wants people all around the world to simply choose love. She believes, and has research to back it up, that if social and emotional intelligence is taught, tragedies like Sandy Hook won't happen as often. Southwest School corporation agrees. That's why they're implementing the Choose Love program into their curriculum starting at the elementary school level.

"We've already started teaching some of the lessons and we're having some great conversations with students and teachers and staff about what it means to choose love and how we can do that in our school corporation and then even our larger community," Krista Wells, Sullivan Middle School Counselor said.

Courage, gratitude, forgiveness, and compassion that's the Choose Love formula Lewis shares.

"It's a powerful formula for choosing love that can help them to thoughtfully respond to any situation circumstance or interaction by choosing love," she said. "Which of course is kindness caring concern and compassion and when you do that you take your personal power back and you make the world a better place."

To learn more about Lewis, her story and the Choose Love movement you can visit her website, here.