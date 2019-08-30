Clear

Mom who lost her 6-year-old at Sandy Hook talks about love and forgiveness in Sullivan

A mom who lost her 6-year-old son in the Sandy Hook shooting has chosen to spread love and forgiveness. Instead of holding a grudge and hating.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 5:52 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Scarlett Lewis visited Sullivan High School to tell her story and explain why she forgives the man who murdered her son.

7 years ago a man walked into an elementary school, shot and killed 26 people. Including 6-year-old Jesse Lewis. Now, his mom is traveling the world spreading love.

"I started this movement to choose love following the murder of my 6-year-old at Sandy Hook Elementary," Lewis said. 

Friday Scarlett Lewis, Jesse's mom, spoke at Sullivan High School to 4th through 12th graders.

She wants people all around the world to simply choose love. She believes, and has research to back it up, that if social and emotional intelligence is taught, tragedies like Sandy Hook won't happen as often. Southwest School corporation agrees. That's why they're implementing the Choose Love program into their curriculum starting at the elementary school level.

"We've already started teaching some of the lessons and we're having some great conversations with students and teachers and staff about what it means to choose love and how we can do that in our school corporation and then even our larger community," Krista Wells, Sullivan Middle School Counselor said.

Courage, gratitude, forgiveness, and compassion that's the Choose Love formula Lewis shares.

"It's a powerful formula for choosing love that can help them to thoughtfully respond to any situation circumstance or interaction by choosing love," she said. "Which of course is kindness caring concern and compassion and when you do that you take your personal power back and you make the world a better place."

To learn more about Lewis, her story and the Choose Love movement you can visit her website, here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Spotty Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 1

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Bicknell man arrested for climbing through a woman's bedroom window, raping her

Image

One person shot in a reported armed robbery attempt at Burger King on Wabash Avenue

Image

Hey Kevin 8-30

Image

Make a difference: One bag of trash at a time

Image

Pioneer City Rodeo Kicks Off in Palestine

Image

Terre Haute North honored for its great sportsmanship

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down