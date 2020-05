BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Swimmers can dive into the Forest Park Pool starting on Monday.

The pool will be open at 50 percent capacity until at least June 14.

The pool has undergone several renovations during the off-season.

Officials say CDC guidelines are being followed and social distancing will be enforced.

Staff members are taking several sanitation measures.

The pool will be open from noon to 5:00 p.m. each day. Admission is $4.

The hours may be extended in the future.