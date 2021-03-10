Forest Park Golf Course is getting ready for Spring

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The weather has been perfect to come out to Forest Park Golf Course in Clay County. But to maintain the course takes some knowledge.

"March is kinda the beginning of our golf season around here. Hopefully, the weather always cooperates. You don't want a real wet, cool spring. You want it to be a little warm and dry which we are right now."

Golfers always make sure the forecast has sunshine and blue skies before hitting the links. Troy Farris, the director of Forest Park Golf Course, always keeps tabs on the forecast. Not only for his players on the course but to keep the course in top shape.

Farris says 55 degrees is the magic number he watches for when he checks soil temperatures.

"Once soil temperatures hit that for a sustained few days we've got a chemical I have to put down on our greens basically that kinda suppresses some of the seed heads that keep the ball rolling as clean as you can."

Right now, soil temperatures at the golf course are in the high 30s and low 40s at a 2-inch depth. Most of the activity or growing occurs around the 2-inch mark. By late March, temperatures throughout the day will heat the ground up above 55 degrees.

Golfers can still enjoy the course even when soil temperatures are below 55. One of those golfers comes to Forest Park quite often.

Charles Cayton lives close to Forest Park. He said his first day out this year was not long ago. But with the nice weather we've had the last few days, just getting the opportunity to get outside is what is important.

"I'm here about four, I'd say four times a week. I'd say that's about right! Just breathing the fresh air. It's what we need!"

Forest Park Golf Course is open year-round. But that definitely depends on good ole' Mother Nature.

For more information on Forest Park Golf Course, you can visit their website at www.forestparkgolf.org/.