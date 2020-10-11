Forest Park Golf Course fighting through drought conditions

BRAZIL, Ind (WTHI) - With the pandemic impacting every business across the U.S., many are still trying to catch up. Unfortunately dry conditions in the Wabash Valley have led to low water levels in many areas putting another hinder on those business who rely on water. Golf courses, for example, depend on good water levels to maintain their grass.

Forest Park Golf Course in Clay County has been staying on top of the drought. Many areas of the course remain green but you can certainly tell where the irrigation system ends and begins.

Forest Park's Director Troy Farris told us that dry weather usually does not impact them because it's all about location.

"It's called Clay County for a reason. Clay tends to hold water and it doesn't drain very well. So really dry times, it's easier for that water to hold. So we tend to do better on dry issues."

Farris says surrounding areas in the region have more sand in the ground which promotes more drainage that can lead to the ground being more dry.

Farris wants to send a big thank you to the Mayor and to the City of Brazil. He mentions that a lot of support comes from them and the course is running great and staying green.