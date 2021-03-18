Ford bill progresses that benefits families of first responders after COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - A bill has been assigned to the House Committee on Ways and Means for consideration that would add COVID-19 to the list of diseases covered by line of duty death benefits for first responders.

Senate Bill 232, authored by State Sen. Jon Ford, unanimously passed the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and Public Safety this week. The legislation would add COVID-19 and its variants to the list of diseases that first responders are at risk of being exposed to within the scope of their jobs.

"No family should be left to wonder if they will receive line of duty benefits as they grieve the loss of their loved one," Ford said. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoosier first responders have continually shown up for work, bravely tackling difficult situations. Providing these benefits and helping their families is the least we can do to remember and thank those we have lost."

Sen. Ford authored the bill after the death of John Schoffstall, an 11-year veteran of the Terre Haute Fire Department. Schoffstall contracted COVID-19 and later died from it.

According to Ford's office, research performed early in the pandemic suggested that first responders are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their occupations.