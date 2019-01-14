Forced to move? The state fire marshal's office said they did not issue an order for Washington apartment

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a situation in which families said they were forced to leave their apartments.

On Sunday, News 10 first told you about a group of residents in Washington, Indiana that said their landlord gave them just days to leave their apartment building due to safety issues.

On Monday, the state fire marshal's office confirmed there was inspection last week.

It found the building didn't meet requirements for the conversion to apartments.

Officials told us their staff did not issue an emergency order to vacate.

A spokesperson said the landlord had one week to decide how to move forward.

Tenants told News 10 the landlord gave them just five days to leave.

We talked with the landlord on Sunday.

She said she was unaware of the violations and was sorry for the situation.