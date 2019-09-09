For the 21st year in a row, Rose-Hulman named top engineering school in the nation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology captures the top spot once again.

For the 21st year in a row, Rose-Hulman leads the pack as America's top engineering school.

That's according to the U.S. News and World Report.

The number one ranking is featured in the 2020 Best Colleges Guide.

Five of Rose-Hulman's engineering programs received top marks.

They include chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering.