TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology captures the top spot once again.
For the 21st year in a row, Rose-Hulman leads the pack as America's top engineering school.
That's according to the U.S. News and World Report.
The number one ranking is featured in the 2020 Best Colleges Guide.
Five of Rose-Hulman's engineering programs received top marks.
They include chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering.
Related Content
- For the 21st year in a row, Rose-Hulman named top engineering school in the nation
- Robert Coons named Rose-Hulman's 16th president
- Rose-Hulman hosts career fair
- Rose-Hulman hosts STEM Workshop
- Rose-Hulman welcomes incoming freshman
- Rose-Hulman receives national award for program design
- Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day on the Rose-Hulman campus
- Girl Scouts discover STEM at Rose-Hulman
- Rose-Hulman Tusk Triathlon supports breast cancer
- Rose-Hulman honored as Tree Campus
Scroll for more content...