For National Pretzel Day, Ben's Soft Pretzel continues its tradition of helping service members

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Coming up on Monday, you can grab a treat while helping to support a good cause.

Ben's Soft Pretzels of Terre Haute will celebrate National Pretzel Day.

The business will give away pretzels in exchange for donations to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. All of the proceeds will help service members with traumatic brain injuries.

Over time, the business has raised more than $130,000 for the fund.

It's something the owner is glad to continue to do.

You can find Ben's Soft Pretzels inside of Walmart on South US Highway 41. You can stop in from 10 am to 8 pm.

The minimum donation for a pretzel is $1.

Can't stop in for a pretzel, but still want to donate to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund? You can do that right here.