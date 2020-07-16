Clear

For 17th straight week more than 1M Americans seek job aid

More than a million Americans sought unemployment benefits for the 17th consecutive week as infections began surging in some of the nation’s most populous states. Layoffs in places like Florida, Georgia and California rose by tens of thousands of people.

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 1:30 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a million Americans sought unemployment benefits for the 17th consecutive week as infections began surging in some of the nation’s most populous states. Layoffs in places like Florida, Georgia and California rose by tens of thousands of people.

Hope early this month that the country had made it through the worst of the pandemic has been shaken and the rising number of infected Americans threatens to push what appeared to be a recovering nation into critical condition.

The number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits remained stuck at 1.3 million last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. It’s a stunning number that, while fewer than the previous week, showed that companies continuing to cut jobs as the outbreak scythes through the Sunbelt.

Case counts are rising in 40 states and 22 states have either paused or reversed their efforts to reopen their economies, according to Bank of America.

Applications for aid paralleled rising infections geographically. Claims in Florida doubled to 129,000, and in Georgia they rose nearly one-third to 136,000, according to the Labor Department report. In California they increased 23,000 to nearly 288,000. Applications also rose in Arizona and South Carolina.

Those seeking jobless aid shrank in New Jersey and New York. They also fell in another hot spot, Texas, a state that has been hammered by job cuts this year in the energy sector.

“Conditions in the labor market remain weak and the risk of mounting permanent job losses is high, especially if activity continues to be disrupted by repeated virus-related shutdowns,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

There was a surprisingly strong report Thursday from the Census Bureau on retail sales, though there is trouble below the surface there as well.

While sales climbed 7.5% in June, private credit card data shows that those gains stalled toward the end of the month as new clusters of infections emerged.

“While today’s report gives the illusion of a fearless consumer spending lavishly, the reality is more sobering: consumers are increasingly fearful amid new spikes in COVID-19 cases and a looming fiscal cliff,” said Lydia Boussour, senior U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

The country has entered a phase in which businesses and consumers alike are adjusting to the perpetual risk of viral outbreaks. Retailers are already relying on skeleton crews.

“This is my biggest nightmare that we would open and re-close small businesses,” said Sandy Sigal, president and CEO of NewMark Merrill Companies, which runs 85 outdoor lifestyle centers in California, Colorado and Illinois.

Sixty of the centers are located in California, which just re-closed gyms, nail salons and other “nonessential” businesses statewide. Bars in Texas are again shuttered because of surging infections. Pennsylvania this week ordered restaurants to operate at only 25% capacity.

According to an analysis of credit cards by JPMorgan Chase, consumer spending, the largest driver behind the U.S. economy, began to stall at the end of June.

The total number of people who are receiving jobless benefits nationwide dropped 400,000, to 17.3 million last week, the government said, suggesting that hiring in some regions could offset some of the job losses in states with surging COVID-19 cases.

But huge U.S. companies continue to lay off people. American Airlines warned its workers Wednesday that it may have to cut up to 25,000 jobs in October because of sharply reduced air travel. Airlines are barred from layoffs until then as a condition of federal aid they have received. American followed United Airlines, which warned 36,000 of its employees last week that they may lose their jobs.

The uncertainty of what comes next is being heightened by the pending expiration of many of the government support programs that have shored up the finances of both businesses and families.

The government’s small business loan program, known as the Paycheck Protection Program, will stop taking applications Aug. 8. More than $500 billion has already been lent and more than half of small companies that got loans say they have spent all the money, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business. Nearly one-quarter say they have or expect they will lay off workers once the funds run out.

And an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits provided by the federal government on top of regular aid from the states will expire this month, unless replaced or extended. Those funds, along with the $1,200 relief checks sent out in April, enabled millions of Americans to stay current on housing costs and bills.

More than 13.5 million people have been infected worldwide and over 580,000 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are thought to be far higher for a number of reasons, including limited testing.

Meghan McGowan, 30, lost two jobs when the pandemic intensified in mid-March, one as a full-time librarian in Detroit and a second as a substitute at a different library system to help bring in some extra cash.

She is currently making more from unemployment than she earned at her previous jobs, but is prepared to return to work even though she worries about the health risks. Detroit is a viral hot spot.

The looming expiration of the $600 is nerve-wracking for her because the hiatus on her student loans will end this fall and she has an auto insurance bill due.

“Before when I was working through grad school I worked in restaurants so that had always been my backup plan, but that’s not an option now,” she said.

___

AP Personal Finance Writer Sarah Skidmore Sell contributed to this report from Portland, Oregon. AP Retail Writer Anne D’Innocenzio contributed to this report from New York City.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Heat and Humidity Return
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Full statement from Jennifer Long's family

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Victim's family says they waited for 17-years for Purkey's execution

Image

US executes 2nd man in a week; lawyers said he had dementia

Image

Local musicians to hold concert to benefit Catholic Charities

Image

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Perhaps a stray storm. High: 90°

Image

Indiana BMV to resume driving exams

Image

Coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on photographers

Image

Overnight: Thunderstorms possible, warm and humid. Low: 72°

Image

Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous canceled for 2020

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 157825

Reported Deaths: 7427
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook966624745
Lake10561429
DuPage9867492
Kane8218286
Will7436328
Winnebago3215106
St. Clair2436145
McHenry2347103
Kankakee145466
Madison131071
Rock Island125230
Unassigned1172201
Champaign108917
Kendall108621
Peoria73630
DeKalb66522
Boone64121
Sangamon58733
Jackson36619
McLean34015
Randolph3377
Ogle3254
Stephenson2876
LaSalle28617
Macon25922
Clinton25617
Whiteside22415
Union21519
Coles20917
Adams2081
Grundy2025
Tazewell1968
Iroquois1795
Knox1760
Williamson1734
Monroe17113
Warren1500
Cass14010
Morgan1354
Henry1251
Jefferson12317
Lee1102
McDonough11015
Vermilion962
Montgomery902
Pulaski860
Marion810
Macoupin753
Perry631
Douglas620
Livingston582
Jo Daviess571
Woodford552
Franklin540
Christian534
Jersey481
Jasper477
Clark450
Bureau442
Ford421
Effingham351
Menard330
Cumberland310
Johnson290
Mason290
Mercer290
Fayette283
Moultrie280
Washington280
Logan270
Alexander260
Shelby231
Wabash230
Bond211
Carroll212
Hancock211
Piatt210
Crawford200
Edgar200
Saline200
Wayne191
De Witt180
Fulton180
Massac170
White170
Schuyler140
Lawrence130
Marshall130
Greene120
Brown100
Richland100
Clay80
Gallatin80
Henderson80
Pike80
Hamilton70
Stark60
Edwards50
Calhoun20
Hardin20
Pope20
Out of IL10
Putnam10
Scott10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 53370

Reported Deaths: 2785
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12276699
Lake5831252
Elkhart379462
Allen3013136
St. Joseph229470
Hamilton1800101
Cass16559
Hendricks1496102
Johnson1379118
Vanderburgh9056
Porter87338
Tippecanoe80210
Clark73644
Madison69364
LaPorte64828
Howard62158
Bartholomew61245
Marshall60112
Kosciusko5984
Noble53028
Boone50144
LaGrange49110
Delaware48752
Jackson4853
Hancock47636
Shelby46425
Floyd43544
Monroe38528
Dubois3657
Grant34726
Morgan34731
Henry30718
Montgomery29920
Clinton2953
Dearborn28924
Warrick28529
White28310
Vigo2658
Decatur25732
Lawrence25425
Harrison22122
Greene20033
Miami2002
Jennings18112
Putnam1798
DeKalb1714
Scott1679
Wayne1676
Perry16411
Daviess15517
Jasper1422
Steuben1413
Orange14023
Gibson1382
Ripley1377
Franklin1328
Wabash1233
Starke1183
Carroll1152
Whitley1116
Fayette1097
Newton10110
Jefferson982
Huntington942
Wells851
Fulton811
Randolph814
Knox770
Posey750
Jay720
Washington701
Clay675
Pulaski661
Rush653
Spencer641
Sullivan581
Owen541
Adams521
Benton510
Brown461
Blackford412
Fountain382
Crawford350
Tipton351
Switzerland310
Martin280
Parke280
Ohio230
Vermillion200
Union170
Pike160
Warren161
Unassigned0193