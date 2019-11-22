Football game could score you a free appliance/mattress

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A game of football could score you a free appliance for the holidays!

It's through a promotion, at The Appliance Factory, in Terre Haute.

Starting November 24th - 30th, you can buy a mattress or appliance at the store.

If Indianapolis shuts out Tennessee on December 1st, you get it for free!

"Everybody gets involved in football, they love it," said Assistant Manager Gary Hickenbotham, "It's an exciting game. So this kind of promotion, with the holiday season, you're already kind of getting excited for the holidays. Let's just have fun with it!"

The promotion applies to items, starting at $479 to $3,000.

If Indianapolis shuts out Tennessee, you will be reimbursed for your purchase.

If you have any questions, call The Appliance Factory at 812-814-9477.