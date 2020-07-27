Foodstock music event helps raise money, and provide food for Catholic Charities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local musicians organized the first-ever 'Foodstock' concert in Terre Haute over the weekend.

The public was invited to the concert at the American Legion Post 104.

Admission was a $5 cash donation or non-perishable food.

All of the donations went to Catholic Charities. They've been hit especially hard recently as the demand for help goes up, but donations go down.

A total of more than 12 barrels of non-perishable food items were collected and over $1,000 in cash.