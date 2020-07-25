TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's the first year for the event.

One of the organizers jimmy Hollingsworth told News 10 he wanted to find a way to help the community and local artists.

Your entry fee is a can or nonperishable food item.

You get to enjoy local artists rock out.

The food raised goes to Catholic Charities.

"There's a lot of people right now in need, people need food. Music is my life and it was a way for me to be able to play music and give everybody a chance to play and everybody a chance to enjoy some live music," said Hollingsworth.

This is going on until 11 pm on Saturday.

Hollingsworth said next year he hopes to have an even bigger and better event.