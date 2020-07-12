Food vendors at Summer Fest take extra precautions to keep you safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer Fest is also going on right now in Terre Haute.

It too has been impacted by the coronavirus.

Vendors are taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe.

When you get a tasty treat, you'll notice vendors will be wearing masks and gloves.

You will also swipe your own credit card instead of paying through an employee.

There's also plexi glass placed at all stands to keep everyone safe.

"Whatever precuations that we have made just to try and make everybody's life a little safer," said Andrew Schoendienst.

Summer Fest is running through saturday at fairbanks park.